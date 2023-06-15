Monrovia Police: Drunk Driver Sleeping in Road; Drugs and Alcohol; Mental Evaluations; Etc.

Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 1:24 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Madison and Foothill when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
June 8 at 6:05 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Evergreen reported their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
June 8 at 6:23 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Duarte reported their vehicle was broken into. The suspects forced entry into the locked vehicle and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
June 8 at 9:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Foothill and Mountain regarding a traffic accident. No injuries were reported.
Robbery
June 8 at 11:17 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Genoa reported that his necklace was ripped from his neck the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 12:37 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a fight in progress. The suspect's wife and daughter were using a restroom and told him an unknown person was trying to get in the restroom. There was a male subject at the location that the suspect assumed was the person trying to enter the restroom. A confrontation ensued and the suspect pepper sprayed the male several times. The suspect was arrested, issued a citation and released at the scene.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 9:00 p.m., a shoplifting was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim stated approximately $500 worth of merchandise was stolen. The suspect’s vehicle was located and the stolen property was seen inside in plain sight. Two female adults and a male juvenile were determined to be associated with the suspect vehicle and were located inside of a nearby store. The juvenile admitted to committing the theft and said the two other adults did not have any knowledge of the theft. The adults were determined to be family members of the juvenile. The juvenile was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 1:06 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in the 100 block of N. Grand. Since the vehicle was blocking the road, the officer approached the vehicle and found the driver asleep behind the wheel. The vehicle's engine was running with the driver's foot on the brake. The driver was contacted and displayed symptoms of being intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
June 9 at 2:59 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a theft. The victim saw a female suspect steal items from his unlocked security vehicle via a surveillance camera. The female fled the area but was quickly located. The suspect was found to be in possession of the stolen property, drug paraphernalia, and identification documents belonging to others. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft by Pretense
June 9 at 6:47 a.m., an employee from a business in the 3200 block of S. Peck called to report a grand theft. Two days prior an unknown suspect entered the location and claimed to be from a roofing company and was there to pick up an order. The suspect left the location with the order. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 9 at 3:16 p.m., a business owner in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
June 9 at 4:35 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Parkrose reported a package was stolen from their front porch. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
June 9 at 4:37 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of Valley View walked into the MPD Lobby to report a package stolen from their front porch. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery
June 9 at 5:17 p.m. a resident from the 800 block of W. Duarte walked into the MPD Lobby to report a domestic battery that occurred days prior. She was involve in an argument with her live-in boyfriend. In the course of the argument the boyfriend grabbed her by her hair, dragged her outside, and then locked her out of the house. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
June 9 at 8:24 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of S. Shamrock reported that he wanted to harm himself. An officer responded, located the subject and contacted him. It was determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 12:58 a.m., an officer saw a male subject in the area of Ivy and Walnut who seemed to display symptoms of being intoxicated. The officer contacted the subject and determined that he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 4:29 a.m., while patrolling the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista an officer saw a suspicious vehicle parked facing the wrong way in front of a house that is being remodeled. As he was about to contact the driver, the officer saw bolt cutters and a pry bar on the rear passenger seat. The driver was pretending to be asleep. Additional officers responded to assist. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 5:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Primrose and Greystone regarding a subject passed out at the corner. Upon arrival, the officers determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for his own safety or for the safety of others and arrested him for public intoxication. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
June 10 at 8:36 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks called to report ongoing fraud on his credit card. This investigation is continuing.
Assault
June 10 at 2:48 p.m., an employee at a restaurant in the 100 block of W. Duarte Rd. called to report that he was assaulted after a verbal argument. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
June 10 at 3:02 p.m., a manager of a retail pharmacy in the 400 block of W. Huntington called to make a delayed report of a theft that occurred several days prior. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 3:07 p.m., a caller in a business in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle reported a possible prowler. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check showed he had multiple warrants from various jurisdictions, and was also in possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Suspicious Person – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 9:00 p.m., an officer conducting extra patrol in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle contacted a suspicious person near the children's play area. The subject consented to a search and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a counterfeit identification card. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 11:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Cherry regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in the area. The officers located the vehicle and contacted a subject. The subject was determined to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety or for the safety of others. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
June 11 at 1:06 a.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Duarte an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle did not immediately yield. The vehicle finally stopped and the officer contacted the two occupants. The officer observed an open alcoholic beverage in plain sight. A computer check revealed the subjects both had suspended driver's licenses. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver and the passenger were both found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 11:14 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Lime observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations. The officer initiated a traffic stop near Myrtle and Palm and contacted the driver, who had a suspended driver's license and a warrant for child abuse. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 12:57 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Lime reported a suspicious person acting erratically. Officers located the subject nearby. A computer check showed he had a warrant for a court order violation. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Storage Burglary
June 12 at 1:24 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth reported seeing a male adult attempting to force open one of the resident storage units. The suspect was able to force open the locked storage unit door, but as soon as the door opened, a very loud alarm activated and the suspect ran. Officers searched the area for the suspect, with the help of Arcadia PD, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 2:54 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported hearing loud yelling and pots breaking as if people were fighting. Officers responded and found two adult male subjects and one adult female subject who had been yelling at one another. One male subject was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his safety. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
June 12 at 2:33 p.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of E. Foothill. The victim reported she returned to her parked vehicle and noticed the catalytic converter had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
June 12 at 3:58 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Walnut reported a female adult subject attempting to harm herself. Her husband was able to get the weapon away from her and restrain her until officers arrived. She was taken transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Mental Evaluation
June 12 at 4:36 p.m., staff from a business in the 100 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject threatening them and being violent toward other residents. Officers arrived along with MFD. It was determined that he was a treat to others and he was transported to a medical facility for medical treatment.
Vehicle Tampering / Battery on a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 10:42 p.m., an alarm monitoring company report a subject tampering with vehicles in the 700 block of E. Central. Officers arrived and located a male subject trying to hide in a vehicle. The subject was detained for investigation. While speaking to officers the intoxicated subject became upset and spit in the face of one of the officers. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
June 12 at 11:40 p.m., a caller reported a male subject was acting strange in the 600 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The subject matched the description of earlier calls of a subject asking people if he could enter their house. While speaking to the subject in was evident the he was suffering from mental illness and he was a threat to others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Drug Activity
June 13 at 4:00 a.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia called to report someone was on their construction lot. Officers arrived and detained a subject. A computer check revealed he was on probation for arson. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
June 14 at 8:33 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of S. Peck for a stolen vehicle report. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 6:59 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male hitting a female inside a vehicle. Officers arrived and detained the suspect and victim. The female denied being assaulted, but numerous witnesses confirmed she was punched numerous times. The male was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 11:54 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Magnolia and Lime when they saw a male laying in the street. It was determined he was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 14 at 9:59 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported his catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
