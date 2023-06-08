Canyon Park Should Reopen Fall of 2024

Canyon Park should re-open in the fall of next year. The city’s engineer is completing the final designs for park construction and work will begin this year and should last about nine months. That, according to city manager, Dylan Feik, posting on Facebook.
He added that the city will have an update on the park next month.
I asked if it would be possible to open the road that goes up to and past the Boy Scouts’ Camp Trask.
Feik said that scouts coordinate with the city when they want to get to the camp, but I added that the road has had several mud slides, that the road beyond Camp Trask is closed [by the Forest Service], and that there are heavy vehicles working in that area.
- Brad Haugaard
