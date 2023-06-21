School Superintendent Reflects on District's Accomplishments

- Brad Haugaard
- Measure MM passes with strong support
- Inaugural Monrovia School Showcase highlights what we have to offer students and families
- Clifton was re-designated as a “National School to Watch”
- Monrovia's Legacy art exhibit with the Monrovia Latino Heritage Society
- Family Paint Nights showcased arts integration in elementary schools
- Black History Month Art Festival with Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association
- More than 400 parents graduate from FACTOR parent academy
- First Femineers Summit
- Inaugural STAR Awards event recognizing employee excellence
- Celebrating the Class of 2023 graduations.
No comments:
Post a Comment