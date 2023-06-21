News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School Superintendent Reflects on District's Accomplishments

Monrovia School Superintendent, Ryan Smith, reflects on the accomplishments of the 2022-23 school year and the district's "Learner Profile," which describes what the schools strive to instill in every student:
  • Measure MM passes with strong support
  • Inaugural Monrovia School Showcase highlights what we have to offer students and families
  • Clifton was re-designated as a “National School to Watch”
  • Monrovia's Legacy art exhibit with the Monrovia Latino Heritage Society
  • Family Paint Nights showcased arts integration in elementary schools
  • Black History Month Art Festival with Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association
  • More than 400 parents graduate from FACTOR parent academy
  • First Femineers Summit
  • Inaugural STAR Awards event recognizing employee excellence
  • Celebrating the Class of 2023 graduations.
- Brad Haugaard
