Monrovia Doesn’t Win All America City Award

Monrovia did not win the All America City award, but the team that made the presentation said they were proud to represent Monrovia. Here’s a post from the city:
Hello Monrovia! Although we were not named a 2023 All-America City Winner, we are so proud to have represented our community in Denver. We want to thank you all for supporting us…the countless phone calls, emails, text messages and tweets from so many of you are deeply appreciated. We can’t wait to come home and continue the work we do in our great city!
