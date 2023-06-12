Measure MM Bonds Will Cost Less

Superintendent Ryan Smith reports that Monrovians will pay less interest than expected on the school district’s Measure MM bonds, 3.64% compared to the planned rate of 4.25%. He said the district’s strong financial position has attracted significant interest from major investment groups. Additionally, the district received a $541,000 grant from the California Schools Healthy Air, Plumbing, and Efficiency Program for upgrading school systems and fixtures to meet water efficiency standards. Measure MM-funded projects will begin this summer. A list of projects here.
