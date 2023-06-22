Monrovia Police: Throwing Roof Tiles at People; Car Rolls in Crash; Tire Slasher; Mailbox Thefts; Drunk Driver Hits Parked Car; Drunk Drives on Wrong Side; Lots More…

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 387 service events, resulting in 70 investigations.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 5:58 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a pedestrian in the 800 block of E. Foothill regarding an intoxicated subject. Officers determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mail Tampering
June 15 at 8:32 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Norumbega reported finding mail on the street. She collected it and brought it to the MPD Lobby. An officer took custody of the mail and an investigation showed that multiple mailboxes in the area had been broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 15 at 10:12 a.m., a security guard at a shopping center in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report that an electrical panel to the rear of a business had been cut open and hardware stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 12:42 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte called and made threats. Officers responded and determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 11:57 p.m., while patrolling a park in the 600 block of S. Shamrock located a subject after hours. The subject consented to a search and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Grand Theft
June 16 at 8:51 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Colorado called to report that her vehicles catalytic had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Parole Violation / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
June 16 at 9:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of subjects loitering at the entrance of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located two subjects. A computer check revealed that one of the subjects was on parole and was in violation of his parole terms. The other subject had a no-bail warrant. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
June 16 at 9:13 a.m., a caller reported a possible vehicle burglary in a parking structure in the 700 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and confirmed a vehicle burglary had taken place. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 16 at 10:02 a.m., while investigating a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of S. Myrtle an officer observed other vehicles that had been victimized and a vehicle whose catalytic converter had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 11:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Lime and Heliotrope regarding a subject lying on the ground. When the handling officer arrived he contacted a female subject. A computer check of the female subject revealed an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 16 at 2:57 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a grand theft that occurred several days prior. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 5:04 p.m., multiple residents in the 700 block of Norumbega called to report a possibly intoxicated subject causing a disturbance. Officers responded and located the subject. It was determined that he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of California and Olive regarding an injury traffic collision. A solo vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle. The female subject displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed that she was driving under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 2:16 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation in the 600 block of E. Huntington. The subject gave consent to be searched and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 3:06 a.m., an officer saw an occupied suspicious vehicle parked in front of a closed business in the 700 block of E. Central. The officer contacted the subject to conduct further investigation. During the initial contact, an unidentified subject emerged from the dealership parking lot and walked away. Assisting officers searched for the subject, but he was not located. The subject from the suspicious vehicle was determined to be on probation for grand theft and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver as arrested for the drug paraphernalia and taken into custody.
Vandalism
June 17 at 7:35 a.m., a passer-by reported a broken window at a business in the 100 block of E. Lemon. Officers responded and confirmed a window had been broken, but the investigation showed there was no illegal entry into the business. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 17 at 7:38 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Pomona called to report his vehicle had been stolen the previous evening. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
June 17 at 8:24 a.m., a caller reported an abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of E. Kruse. An officer responded and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen. The owner was contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 17 at 9:26 a.m., a victim in the area of Mountain and Evergreen reported that they were a victim of a hit and run traffic collision. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 17 at 4:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Royal Oak sand Mountain regarding a rolled over vehicle. Officers arrived and determined it was a traffic collision and assisted the occupants of the rolled over vehicle. The involved parties complained of pain and were transported to a local hospital. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 8:40 p.m., several people in the 400 block of S. Myrtle called to report a male subject intoxicated, yelling and screaming at people walking by. Officers arrived and located the subject. Officers determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 11:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Peck regarding a traffic collision that just occurred between a moving vehicle and several parked cars. The officers determined the motorist was driving on the wrong side of the road at a high rate of speed. An investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 12:13 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Evergreen and Myrtle. The suspect vehicle collided with two vehicles that were stopped for a red light and drove away. A responding officer located the vehicle and stopped it as the driver fled the scene. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was driving while intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mail Tampering / Theft
June 18 at 8:33 a.m., officers responded to numerous address throughout the day regarding mail tampering and mail theft. Some mail was later found by a resident and was returned to the owners. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 18 at 2:42 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called and reported a large amount of merchandise stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Battery and Vandalism
June 18 at 8:04 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Cherry reported his adult sister just battered him after an argument. She then went outside and shattered a window to the home and a window to the family car parked in the driveway. The suspect fled the area and could not be located by officers. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 19 at 6:11 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of S. Myrtle reported the catalytic converter from their vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 19 at 9:18 a.m., a grand theft was reported in the 700 block of S. Myrtle. The victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Identity Theft
June 19 at 10:13 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of McKinley reported an unknown subject used their information to open credit cards. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 2:59 p.m., employees from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a grand theft in progress. They reported a female subject entered the location and walked out with a large amount of merchandise without paying. The suspect was located and a traffic stop was conducted. The suspect was in possession of the merchandise stolen. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
June 19 at 8:46 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Monrovista regarding a theft of a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 4:54 a.m., a solo traffic collision involving two parked vehicles was reported in the 100 block of E. Pomona. Officers arrived and contacted the driver, who displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation revealed she was driving under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
June 20 at 11:49 a.m., employees from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called and reported a grand theft in progress. Officers responded to the location but were unable to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 20 at 4:31 p.m., a grand theft in progress was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers responded to the location but were unable to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft / Evasion
June 20 at 5:41 p.m., employees from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called and report four suspects were stealing items from the store. The suspects fled the store and drove away. Officer’s responding to the area located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. A pursuit ensued and was terminated due to safety concerns. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Fire
June 20 at 7:42 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported in the area of Mountain and Lemon. Officers and MFD responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
June 20 at 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Palm regarding a burglary alarm. As an officer arrived, a male subject ran away. Additional officers responded and saw the front door was forced open. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 20 at 11:38 p.m., an alarm company for two businesses in the 1300 block of Mountain reported two suspect in the parking lot of the business removing catalytic converters. The suspects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 11:52 p.m., an officer stopped a female subject in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower for yelling. A computer check of the subject revealed a no bail warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
June 21 at 1:34 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject on top of the building throwing roof tiles at people. Officers arrived and recognized the subject from a prior contact. MFD responded to assist. It was determined the subject was a danger to others. He was transported to the medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Commercial Burglary
June 21 at 4:14 a.m., officers responded to a restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington regarding a burglary alarm. Officers arrived and saw the rear door had been forced open. This investigation is continuing.
Threats
June 21 at 10:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Railroad regarding a subject making threats to shoot employees. An extensive search for the suspect was conducted and he was not located. The employees were advised. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
June 21 at 10:41 a.m., a solo non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of California and Duarte.
Residential Burglary
June 21 at 6:44 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Valmont regarding a residential burglary. Jewelry was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Felony Vandalism
June 21 at 8:06 p.m., a caller in the area of Fano and Mayflower reported a male subject slashing tires on vehicles. The suspect slashed four tires on one vehicle and one tire on a second vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment