Portrait Artist Karl Washington to Offer Free Art Class

Learn portrait painting from artist Karl Washington while enjoying beverages and hors d'oeuvres. This event is open to all and will take place at the Monrovia Community Center on Wednesday, June 28, from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. To secure your spot, please RSVP to christine@monroviafinearts.org.
Here's what you'll learn:
- Basics of pastel portrait painting, including starting and finishing techniques.
- Different paper choices for pastel artwork.
- Exploring various kinds of pastels.
- Karl will share his extensive experience in creating pastel portraits.
If you'd like to actively participate in the session, please bring:
- Soft pastels
- Pastel paper or board
- Easel or drawing board
- Fixative
- Blending tools
- Pencils and erasers
- Paper towels or rags
- Masking tape
- Reference images
- Lighting
- Apron
- Latex gloves
- Brad Haugaard
