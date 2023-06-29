Monrovia Police: Boyfriend Arrested After Kidnapping Girlfriend; Drunk Drivers; Burglaries; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 368 service events, resulting in 65 investigations.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 2:14 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Duarte when he saw a male subject walking around closed businesses. The officer contacted the subject and a records check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 23 at 1:00 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject stole merchandise and fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
June 23 at 5:40 p.m., a resident in an apartment complex in the 1100 block of S. Fifth reported that his storage unit had been broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
June 23 at 7:19 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report two suspicious adult female subjects. Officers arrived and located the female subject. Both subjects were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a records check revealed one had a warrant for her arrest. They also both gave false info about who they were. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collisions / Medical Emergency
June 23 at 8:14 p.m., several hit and run traffic collisions were reported in the area of Mountain and Lemon involving the same suspect vehicle. An investigation revealed that the driver of the suspect vehicle was experiencing a medical emergency. The driver was provided medical treatment by MFD.
Burglary / Possession of Burglary Tools and Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 10:33 p.m., a resident of a condo complex in the 1100 block of S. Fifth reported seeing an adult male subject walking through the complex hallways with what appeared to be a crowbar. He stated this is the same person who was seen on surveillance burglarizing one of the building's storage unit days prior. Officers responded and located the suspect. He was found to be in possession of burglary tools and cards belonging to residents of the complex. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 1:09 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a motorist had collided with a parked vehicle. Officers responded and located the motorist. A DUI investigation revealed she was driving under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 24 at 3:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Peck and Longden regarding an injury traffic collision between a truck and a pedestrian on a scooter. The pedestrian was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Petty Theft
June 24 at 4:10 p.m., a victim called to report that a spare tire was stolen off her vehicle while she was shopping in the 500 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Kidnapping / Domestic Violence / Robbery – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 4:38 p.m., a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report that an employee had just run inside crying and was hiding in the break room. An investigation revealed the victim had been kidnapped, assaulted and robbed by her boyfriend. Officers were later able to locate the boyfriend. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Felony Domestic Violence Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 9:29 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington when she located a male adult subject loitering in the rear of a business that was closed for the night. A computer check of the subject revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Prowling
June 24 at 11:05 p.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 400 block of E. Foothill received an alert notifying them that a subject was looking into their bedroom window. Officers arrived and searched the area, but the subject was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 11:37 p.m., the passenger of a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Lemon called to report the driver of the car was intoxicated. Officers located the vehicle. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity / Obstructing / Fraud – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 12:43 a.m., an officer was patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when she located a male adult subject loitering in the park after hours. The officer contacted the subject and after a one block foot pursuit he stopped running. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, credit cards belonging to someone else, and warrants. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Residential Burglary
June 25 at 1:50 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Terrace View arrived home and discovered someone had forced entry into her home and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 2:16 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of Norumbega reported a suspicious adult male subject in the area. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 25 at 4:18 p.m., a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that an unknown male suspect and female suspects stole fragrances and fled. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Non-injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 10:04 p.m., a caller reported a motorist collided into a parked car in the 600 block of S. Magnolia. Officers arrived and found the driver. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Burglary
June 26 at 2:39 p.m., a vehicle with a smashed window was located in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The investigation revealed property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Brush Fire
June 27 at 2:59 a.m., a passerby in the 1600 block of S Myrtle called to report a possible fire. Officers arrived and located the fire. MFD arrived and extinguished the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
June 27 at 5:40 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Lemon called to report the front window of business was shattered. Officers arrived and confirmed it was a burglary. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Mental Evaluation
June 27 at 8:38 p.m., employees from a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the subject. It was determined that he was unable to care for himself and he was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
June 27 at 10:39 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Walnut regarding a female subject threatening to kill herself. Officers arrived and talked her into putting down a knife. It was determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Vehicle Burglary
June 28 at 5:46 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 28 at 7:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Montana regarding a stolen catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 28 at 11:21 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of S. Canyon called to report their catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
