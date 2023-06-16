MAP Wins Third Place in 'Best Neighborhood Program'; Registration Open for Leadership Training; And Business Emergency Training; Juneteenth Saturday; Food ED Auction

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Monrovia Area Partnership (MAP) won third place for Best Neighborhood Program at a conference in Texas. The award recognizes MAPconnect, launched last September to honor volunteer MAP leaders. Other cities requested information to implement the program in their communities.
~ Registration is open for MAP's annual Youth & Adult Leadership Academies. Participants gain community education and network with civil, business, and educational leaders. Graduates have served on boards, commissions, and City Council. Limited to 25 individuals per class. Register (for youth) and for adult).
~ Monrovia Fire & Rescue presents Business Emergency Resiliency Training (BERT) in July. Join the session on July 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. to learn about emergency and continuity plans for your business. Topics include employee preparedness, fire safety, and more. Completion of all six seminars and plan development qualifies for the Monrovia Prepares Business designation. Register here.
~ Celebrate Juneteenth at Station Square Park on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Live music, games, food, vendors, and dancing.
~ Food ED's charity auction, with more than 90 items, including Rose Parade tickets, wine tastings, relaxation baskets, sports tickets, closes at 8 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, June 17. Auction is here.
- Brad Haugaard
