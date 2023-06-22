News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Boys & Girls Club Open Celebration June 26-30
The Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills will celebrate National Boys & Girls Club Week from June 26-30 with these activities:
Monday (June 26) - "Off to a Great Start": Pep rally to build excitement for the upcoming activities.
Tuesday (June 27) - "Great Moments with BGC": Wear Boys & Girls Club blue and join Club alumni for a special reception in the evening.
Wednesday (June 28) - "Great Outdoors": Outdoor time playing sports and water games.
Thursday (June 29) - "Great Futures": Career panel focusing on workforce readiness and a community open house. Facility tours available 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. RSVP by emailing pmejia@foothillsbgc.org or sign up here.
Friday (June 30) - "Feel Good Friday": Wellness and mental health.
These events aim to showcase the club's commitment to fostering academic support, workforce readiness, good character, and health and wellness among youth.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 6/22/2023
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment