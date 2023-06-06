Fun Loving Frosty - Acrobat Dog!

Fun-loving Frosty is a jolly, happy soul for sure. He loves hiking, romping in the yard and enjoying the simple pleasures of splashing around in the kiddie pool after an adventure.
Frosty has been working with our trainers diligently. He loves treats and is very happy to perform tricks in order to receive them. He learns commands very quickly and like the excellent student he is, will repeat them as often as he can (or until he gets a yummy treat). One of his favorite tricks is to hop up on a wall during a walk and act like an acrobat!
Frosty is still a youngster- he is just a little over a year old, and he’s got a lot of puppy energy still. He has learned some fun calming techniques and now knows that settling on his bed is a great way to wind down and get some more yummy snacks!
Frosty is ready to thaw even the coldest of hearts!
Pasadena Humane is having a free adoption day on Saturday, June 17th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. All adoption fees for all available pets will be waived. No appointments will be necessary. Pet licensing fees may apply.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
