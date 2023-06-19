News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Schedule of Summer Concerts and Movies in the Park

Here are the schedules for concerts and movies in the parks . Bring a chair or blanket! 

Concerts (All are 7-8:30 p.m.)

Saturdays

Station Square Park • 1629 S. Myrtle Ave.

July 8 - Pop Vision: Top 40

July 15 - Bumptown: Old School

July 22 - Skinng Ties: 80s

July 29 - Country Nation: Country

August 5 - Soto Band Latin

August 12 - Blue Breeze Band: Motown

Sundays

Library Park • 321 5. Myrtle Ave, July 9 - Suave the Band Latin

July 15 - Smokin Cobras: 50s/Oldies

July 23 - OC Groove: Funk

July 30 - Cold Duck: Old School

August 6 - Stone Soul Classic Soul

August 13 - The Todd Stanford Country Band


Movies (begin at sunset)

At Library Park, in Rotary Club Bandshell

August 4 - Turning Red

August 11 - Minions, the Rise of Gru


For more information, please call the Monrovia Community Center at 256-8246.

