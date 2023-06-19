Schedule of Summer Concerts and Movies in the Park

Here are the schedules for concerts and movies in the parks . Bring a chair or blanket!
Concerts (All are 7-8:30 p.m.)
Saturdays
Station Square Park • 1629 S. Myrtle Ave.
July 8 - Pop Vision: Top 40
July 15 - Bumptown: Old School
July 22 - Skinng Ties: 80s
July 29 - Country Nation: Country
August 5 - Soto Band Latin
August 12 - Blue Breeze Band: Motown
Sundays
Library Park • 321 5. Myrtle Ave, July 9 - Suave the Band Latin
July 15 - Smokin Cobras: 50s/Oldies
July 23 - OC Groove: Funk
July 30 - Cold Duck: Old School
August 6 - Stone Soul Classic Soul
August 13 - The Todd Stanford Country Band
Movies (begin at sunset)
August 4 - Turning Red
August 11 - Minions, the Rise of Gru
For more information, please call the Monrovia Community Center at 256-8246.
- Brad Haugaard
