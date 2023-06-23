School Board to Consider Budget, Buying 288 Science Tables, Hire Firm to Manage Measure MM Bond Money Program; Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Adopting a 2023-24 budget of almost $62 million, and increase of just over $2 million in its unrestricted funds. Details.
~ Buying 288 steel frame science tables for $215,141 from Virco. Details.
~ Approving an agreement with SJB Management Corp. to manage the district's Measure MM bond program. Details.
~ Allowing Mayflower School to remain a Title 1 school although it is technically no longer eligible for federal assistance under Title 1 provisions since its low-income population has dropped below the 40% cutoff. However, the school board can wave that requirement under certain conditions, such as having - as it does - 25% or more low-income students graduate below the state average. Details.
~ Placing a $21,173 contract with GoTo Technologies USA to replace the district's telephone system. Details.
~ A $416 contract with GoZen which provides a system to help counselors and teachers to help children with anxiety, negative thoughts, anger, pressure, etc. Details.
~ Approving a deal with Cerritos College to provide credit for a "Principles of Engineering Technology" class. Details.
~ Approving its Local Control Accountability Plan. Details.
~ Approving an agreement with Shelly D. Furman to serve as payroll consultant from not through June 30, 2024. Details.
