School Board to Consider Buying Computer Equipment; Creating New Positions; Etc.

~ Consider a three-year $57,750 agreement with GoGuardian for teacher video conferencing. Details.
~ Hold a public hearing and discuss the updated Local Control Accountability Plan. Details.
~ Consider buying a Dell VMware VxRail server with 5-year licensing for $173,953.02 (details), a Fortigate Firewall with a 5-year licensing agreement for $200,985 (details), and a Cisco Meraki Data Core Switching system with a 5-year license agreement for $31,815 (details).
~ Consider approving a memorandum of understanding with the district bus drivers to extend their working hours up to eight hours a day. Details.
~ Consider creating a new confidential classified management position, Risk Management Coordinator, to handle "general liability, worker's compensation, risk management, emergency preparedness, and safety; prepare reports and maintain records and files on claims, litigation, injuries, general liability, and property loss; document and ensure communication of key risks to identify and analyze areas of potential risk." Details.
~ Consider creating a new job position -of payroll technician, to make sure staff is paid in an accurate and timely manner. Details.
Consider a work agreement with the Monrovia Teachers Association. Here and here.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment