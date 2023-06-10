News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School Board to Consider Buying Computer Equipment; Creating New Positions; Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Consider a three-year $57,750 agreement with GoGuardian for teacher video conferencing. Details

~ Hold a public hearing and discuss the updated Local Control Accountability Plan. Details

~ Consider buying  a Dell VMware VxRail server with 5-year licensing for $173,953.02 (details), a Fortigate Firewall with a 5-year licensing agreement for $200,985 (details),  and a  Cisco Meraki Data Core Switching system with a 5-year license agreement for $31,815 (details).

~ Consider approving a memorandum of understanding with the district bus drivers to extend their working hours up to eight hours a day. Details

~ Consider creating a new confidential classified management position, Risk Management Coordinator, to handle "general liability, worker's compensation, risk management, emergency preparedness, and safety; prepare reports and maintain records and files on claims, litigation, injuries, general liability, and property loss; document and ensure communication of key risks to identify and analyze areas of potential risk." Details

~  Consider creating a new job position -of payroll technician, to make sure staff is paid in an accurate and timely manner. Details.

Consider a work agreement with the Monrovia Teachers Association. Here and here.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)