Call for Artists for Epperson Neighborhood Treasure

Artists are invited to submit proposals for the Isaac Epperson Neighborhood Treasure, recognizing his impact on the community. The program celebrates unsung heroes through public art installations. Epperson, Monrovia's first NAACP President, led integration efforts in swimming pools, stores, and restaurants, and facilitated job opportunities for black women. Deadline for artwork submissions is July 12, 2023. For further details on Epperson visit Monrovia's Change Makers. Click here for submission form. Contact Kerri Zessau at 626-932-5564 or kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us for inquiries.
