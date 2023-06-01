News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Council to Decide Details of Its Participation in Clean Power Alliance; Study Budget; Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda: here) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Decide at which level to participate in the Clean Power Alliance, which provides electricity from renewable sources. The city has three choices: 100% renewable, 50%, or 40%. 100% would mean, starting in 2024, an increase of about $3 for each $100 of electricity charges. The deal also allows Monrovians to select their own level of participation (or opt out entirely). Details

~ Appoint a member of the City Council to serve as a regular board member on Clean Power Alliance’s board of directors. Details.

~ Hold a 6 p.m. study session to review the proposed 2023-2025 operating budget and the 2023-2024 Schedule of Fees and Charges. Details

Consider proclaiming June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day (here) and June (here) as Pride Month.

- Brad Haugaard

