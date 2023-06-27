Shy Alice Needs a Patient Family

Lovely Alice is an incredibly shy 3-year-old Siberian Husky mix. Her heartbreaking shyness often results in her being too nervous to even go up a staircase, and sometimes meeting new people is just too much.
It's a very different story when she sees the many people with whom she has become comfortable at Pasadena Humane. They make her shyness just disappear as she turns into a wiggly girl who is ready for almost anything (just not the stairs...yet!). She likes going on walks, playing in the yard with toys and just a little bit of snuggling.
Alice has lived with another dog, so having a confident but gentle buddy might help thaw the ice even more for her.
She will do best in a patient home that will allow her some time and space to blossom into the wonderful dog we have seen in glimpses. Alice is truly a diamond in the rough and will make a lovely addition to someone's home!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
