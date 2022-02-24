Wild Rose School Celebrates Its 110th Birthday

On the 110th day of school of its 110 year, Wild Rose School of Creative Arts celebrated its birthday. The campus was built in 1912.
In honor of the day staff and students did their best impressions of what they would look like if they were 110 years old. There was an assembly on the front porch of the school and people from the Monrovia Historical Museum shared fun facts from 1912 to today.
School staff performed “When I’m Sixty Four” by The Beatles, but changed some of the words to “When I’m 110,” with Mr. Bogdon on guitar accompanied by Mrs. Jaramillo and Ms. Naugle singing vocals.
And since Oreos were invented in 1912, participants enjoyed Oreo cookies donated by the PTA.
