News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Monrovia Robot Teams Do Well in Competition
Monrovia High hosted a FIRST Robotics Competition this weekend and four of its five teams will advance to championship competition in Marcch. Here's a video Superintendent Ryan Smith posted:
https://tny.im/HK8iC
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/20/2022
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment