Monrovia Robot Teams Do Well in Competition

Monrovia High hosted a FIRST Robotics Competition this weekend and four of its five teams will advance to championship competition in Marcch. Here's a video Superintendent Ryan Smith posted: https://tny.im/HK8iC

- Brad Haugaard

