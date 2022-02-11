Homeless Count; City's Draft Housing Element Available; Biking for Bucks Extended; Library Job; Job Fair

~ If you want to help in the annual homeless count on February 22 show up at the Monrovia Community Center (119 West Palm Avenue) at 8 p.m. The count will be recorded on participants' smart phones using a mobile app. For questions email Heather Gibson at hgibson@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
~ The revised draft housing element of the city's general plan is online, here: https://tny.im/oKOp1. If you have any thoughts about it, submit them before 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, to Sheri Bermejo by email at planning@ci.monrovia.ca.us or in person or by mail to City of Monrovia Planning Division, 415 S Ivy Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016.
~ The city's Biking for Bucks rebate program has been extended to February 28. Through it the City offers to those who live or work in Monrovia a reimbursement for purchases related to bicycle transportation and accessories. Up to $350. Details: https://tny.im/iej9H
~ Monrovia has a job opening for a full time Library Supervisor $76,835-$102,966 per year. Details: https://tny.im/OJDQS
~ Monrovia Chamber of Commerce is putting on its 2022 Career Expo and Job Fair March 10 from 2-7 p.m. at Sierra Auto Group, 1450 S. Shamrock.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment