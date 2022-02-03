Monrovia Police: Downed Wire Catches Vehicle on Fire; Person Throws Driver's Cell Phone Away; Stolen Dogs; GPS Finds Stolen Car; Arrested for Being in Canyon Park; Drunks and More Drunks; Etc.

Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
January 27 at 2:14 a.m., officers responded to the area of Duarte and Walker regarding a possible speeding vehicle and loud crashing sound. They located an over turned vehicle that had struck fencing belonging to Live Oak Cemetery. Officers were able to extract the subject from the vehicle and noticed that he displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. He had sustained facial injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
January 27 at 8:32 a.m., an employee from Monrovia High School called to report a classroom was broken into sometime during the night. Officers arrived and collected evidence from the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
January 27 at 9:01 a.m., a caller reported a resident in the 200 block of W. Lemon used social media to express her desire to hurt herself. Officers responded and spoke with the subject in question. After a thorough investigation it was determined the individual needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 27 at 11:34 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Almond and California. Officers and paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of the drivers. One of the drivers complained of pain and was treated on scene. This investigation is continuing.
Downed Wire
January 27 at 1:07 p.m., a caller reported a downed electrical wire in the 100 block of W. Duarte. The wire fell on an unoccupied parked vehicle and was arcing. Officers and the Fire Department arrived and evacuated civilians from the area. The vehicle that the wire was on caught fire and it was quickly extinguished. Sothern California Edison was notified and they responded to replace the downed wire.
Mental Evaluation
January 27 at 1:57 p.m., while officers were on scene for the downed wire call, a female transient began yelling at another female who was sitting inside her parked vehicle. An officer standing close by heard the yelling and provided assistance. The transient lunged through one of the open vehicle windows and attempted to punch the female sitting inside. The officer quickly grabbed the suspect and handcuffed her. It was determined that she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Robbery
January 27 at 3:44 p.m., a victim came into to the lobby to report she had been involved in a road rage incident that happened in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The driver of the other vehicle stopped, exited the vehicle and approached the victim. He reached inside the open driver's side window, grabbed the victim's cellphone from her hand and threw it over a fence. The suspect then entered his vehicle and drove away. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 8:47 p.m., officers responded to a location in the 1100 block of E. Huntington regarding a subject who was refusing to leave. Upon arrival they contacted the subject and an investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 10:31 p.m., a possible DUI driver was reported traveling in the area of Shamrock and Huntington. Officers located a vehicle matching the description given and initiated a traffic stop. The driver displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. Large quantities of a controlled substance were also found in the trunk of the vehicle. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
January 28 at 8:32 a.m., a resident from the 600 block of King called to report that three French Bull Dogs were taken from her front yard, sometime during the early morning hours. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
January 28 at 1:25 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 800 block of Duarte sometime within the last two days. An officer arrived and took a report. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 10:31 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported near the intersection of Shamrock and Huntington. The victim called to report his truck had been taken from a parking lot while he was at work. An investigation was conducted and the vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System. The Los Angeles Police Department later advised that they had located the vehicle and had a suspect in custody.
Medical Assist / Assault
January 28 at 11:02 p.m., officers responded to a medical assist at a restaurant in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. A customer became intoxicated and was asked to leave the location by security. An argument ensued and the subject was shoved to the ground and struck his head. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 29 at 12:28 a.m., while patrolling the intersection of Myrtle and Walnut an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. An investigation was conducted and the driver was ultimately arrested for DUI. He was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
January 29 at 7:10 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that someone shattered the front door of his business and took items. Officers arrived and cleared the building, no one was inside. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
January 29 at 9:46 a.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Sixth called to report that his vehicle was stolen sometime during the early morning hours. The owner informed the officer that his vehicle has a GPS device. The officer was able to determine the location of the vehicle, which was in the jurisdiction of the Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff's Department responded to the last known location of the vehicle and were able to locate it.
Weapons Violation / Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
January 29 at 3:44 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle called to report an individual shoplifted and left the location on foot. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was detained pending further investigation. The subject was uncooperative and kept reaching into his pockets and waist area. The officer conducted a pat search and located a loaded firearm in his waistband. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
January 30 at 1:26 a.m., a victim advised that his company vehicle had been stolen while parked in the 400 block of Monrovista. Officers responded to the location to conduct an investigation. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 30 at 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Olive and Shamrock regarding a subject in a vehicle slumped at the wheel and the driver's door open. Officers arrived and noticed the vehicle parked partially in the roadway and made contact with the driver. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence and after an investigation, was arrested for DUI. She was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
January 30 at 9:14 a.m., a victim advised that sometime during the night, a window to the industrial complex in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle was smashed. Officers arrived and saw that the suspect(s) had gained entry and forced open three doors inside of the building to separate businesses. It is unknown what was taken at this time. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 30 at 2:06 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Duarte regarding the theft of a catalytic converter taken from a vehicle. The crime occurred sometime over the past month. This investigation is continuing.
Attempted Overdose / Mental Evaluation
January 30 at 3:57 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of E. Colorado when he was flagged down by a resident requesting assistance. The person told the officer that his girlfriend may have been trying to overdose. The officer requested paramedics to respond. The subject was treated on scene and it was determined that she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local hospital.
Vandalism
January 31 at 6:14 a.m., a guest at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported his ex-girlfriend had just shattered his vehicle's rear window before fleeing the area. Officers searched for the suspect, but could not locate her. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
January 31 at 7:30 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth walked outside her home and discovered someone had forced entry into her vehicle sometime during the night and stole personal items. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
January 31 at 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. Walnut regarding a young female who was cutting herself and threatening suicide. Officers responded to the residence to interview the parents and teenage daughter. During the investigation, they saw the daughter had fresh cut marks on her arms. She told officers she was depressed from school and family life. It was determined she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional and she was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Vehicle Tampering
January 31 at 6:54 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that a suspicious subject was looking into vehicle windows with a flashlight. Officers in the area attempted to contact a suspect matching the description given. The suspect began to run away and onto the freeway. While fleeing a replica firearm fell out of his pants. Officers searched the area further, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
February 1 at 1:14 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Stedman regarding a dispute between a mother and her adult son, who has a history of mental illness. During the argument, the son threatened to chop up the family cats and kill the mother. It was determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional and he was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 1 at 7:30 a.m., a caller reported two motorists collided at the intersection of Monterey and Huntington. Officers arrived and found no one was injured. The driver found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Trespassing / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 7:57 a.m., a resident reported seeing a male adult subject enter Canyon Park, 1200 N. Canyon, even though the park is officially closed indefinitely due to the recent weather. Officers responded to the park and located the subject on a trail. An investigation revealed he had a warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
February 1 at 8:18 a.m., Monrovia Public Works in the 600 block of S. Mountain discovered six city vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 11:35 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of S. Primrose when he saw a male adult subject who he knew was wanted by the Monrovia Police Department for suspicion of committing fraud. The subject was detained, and after the want was confirmed, he was arrested and taken into custody.
Criminal Threats
February 1 at 2:32 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Palm reported her ex-boyfriend had just sent her several text messages saying that he was going to purchase a gun on a specific date and kill her. This is the second death threat she has received from him recently. She also reported he has physically abused her in the past. The officer obtained an emergency protective order for the victim, and issued a want for the suspect.
Injury Traffic Collision / Hit and Run
February 1 at 3:46 p.m., a caller reported she just witnessed a motorist collide into a juvenile pedestrian then fled the area without stopping at the intersection of Colorado and Magnolia. Officers and paramedics responded. The female juvenile did not have any visible injuries from being bumped by the car, but complained of pain. The child's mother was notified and responded. The child was not transported to a hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block S. Myrtle regarding a subject laying on the sidewalk. The subject displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 2 at 4:33 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Mayflower and Duarte when they saw a vehicle fail to stop for the red light. After stopping the vehicle, the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After further investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 2 at 10:30 a.m., the Monrovia Police Department was contacted by a District Attorney Investigator regarding a subject in the 500 block W. Colorado they had detained. An investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. An officer responded and arrested the subject per the authority of the warrant. He was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail.
Grand Theft Auto
February 2 at 11:10 a.m., a caller reported her vehicle had been stolen sometime during the night while parked in the 600 block of W. Colorado. When she went outside, she noticed her vehicle wasn't parked in front of the residence where she had left it. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
February 2 at 11:10 a.m., while officers were investigating a stolen vehicle, it was discovered a vehicle parked across the street in the 600 block of W. Colorado was also stolen out of Los Angeles. It appears the suspect(s) drove that stolen vehicle from Los Angeles, abandoned it, and stole one just like it. The vehicle was recovered. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
February 2 at 5:43 p.m., a caller reported that three female juveniles left a residence in the 100 block of N. Ivy with a bag of clothing. All three juveniles are on probation and did not have permission to leave. Officers did an area check but could not locate the juveniles. A missing person report was completed on each juvenile and they were entered as runaways.
