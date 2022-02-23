News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Monrovia Ramen & Roll

Dinner at Monrovia Ramen & Roll, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Olive, in the former Sushi Kuni. Got the Noho Spicy Miso for $15.95 and a beer for $7.  Very good!

- Brad Haugaard 

