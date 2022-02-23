News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at Monrovia Ramen & Roll
Dinner at Monrovia Ramen & Roll, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Olive, in the former Sushi Kuni. Got the Noho Spicy Miso for $15.95 and a beer for $7. Very good!
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/23/2022
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment