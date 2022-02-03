A Scary Valentine Celebration at Aztec Hotel

On February 12, 2022 Monrovia's Aztec Hotel will celebrate Valentine’s weekend with, My Scary Valentine, designed to have dates hugging each other tight while they share space with the most cursed object in Japan, a dowry box known as “The Devil’s Tomb.”
My Scary Valentine will be at the historic – and reputedly haunted – Aztec Hotel, where paranormal investigators have had countless experiences, from contact with ghosts and spirits, to visions and electronic voice phenomena.
The night will start off with a preview of the Web and TV Show Sacred Grounds 2, a look at cursed and haunted objects from a theological perspective. The host, Deacon Dylan Littlefield, will share some of what he does to bless businesses, objects and people to keep their souls safe from malevolent spiritual forces in the world. Deacon Dylan will share his experiences performing a blessing on the Aztec Hotel
Guests to My Scary Valentine will be led into the lobby of the Aztec Hotel, where numerous ghosts have been sighted. Guests will get to see, up close and personal, the dowry box known as the Devil’s Tomb. Guests will hear the story of the wife who killed her abusive husband in Japan and placed his mummified remains in the bottom of the box. Our hosts will tell the stories about this dowry box and how the curse manifests itself on anyone who owns the box.
Tickets to the event are on sale now and available at myscaryvalentine.eventbrite.com.
Source: Press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment