News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Safe Routes to and from Schools
The Monrovia School District has released a series of maps showing the safest paths for students walking to and from schools.
https://tny.im/Pjrmm
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/16/2022
1 comment:
Man of many thoughts
February 16, 2022 at 7:27 PM
Sad when there has to be safe routes to school.
Reply
Delete
Replies
Reply
Add comment
Load more...
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Sad when there has to be safe routes to school.ReplyDelete