News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Safe Routes to and from Schools

The Monrovia School District has released a series of maps showing the safest paths for students walking to and from schools. https://tny.im/Pjrmm

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

1 comment:

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)