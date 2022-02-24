Monrovia Police: 200 Pounds of Processed Marijuana Discovered; Naked Man Bangs on Doors; Motorcyclist Rear-Ended; RV Owner Threatens With Axe; DUIs and More DUIs; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 366 service events, resulting in 69 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
February 17 at 10:04 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Melrose and Hillcrest when he discovered a stolen vehicle parked in the area. The vehicle was recovered and removed from the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 17 at 10:32 a.m., a motorcyclist was rear-ended by a vehicle in the 400 block of E. Foothill. Officers and paramedics responded to the accident. Both parties were transported to a local hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 17 at 10:50 a.m., an alarm company advised that there was an activation at a residence in the 1200 block of Orange. Officers arrived and found the rear slider glass had been smashed with a large rock. It is unknown what was taken. Officers were able to retrieve video surveillance of a female suspect breaking into the house. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 17 at 11:42 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of E. Royal Oaks reported that one of her debit account cards had been compromised. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass / Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 12:34 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of W. Colorado regarding a possible trespass report. Officers located a subject who was wanted for sales of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Found Contraband
February 17 at 2:00 p.m., the owners of a rental property in the 400 block of E. Almond called advising that there was a large amount of marijuana and growing equipment at their property. They had responded to the location regarding a water leak inside the property. Officers responded and recovered over 200lbs of processed marijuana. The renters were nowhere to be found. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 17 at 4:21 p.m., a victim in the 1700 block of Rosewood reported her identity had been stolen and sold on the internet. Several bank accounts were opened in her name. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
February 17 at 5:10 p.m., a caller reported that a vehicle had been parked in front of her house in the 400 block of Monrovista for several days. Officers arrived and discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Covina. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner and removed from the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Battery / Pursuit
February 17 at 6:02 p.m., an employee at a local business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a subject became aggressive toward him because he had asked the subject to move his RV. When the employee took out his phone to call 9-1-1, the subject produced a small axe and swung it at the employee while making verbal threats. The employee ran and the suspect got into his RV and fled. Officers located the RV nearby and attempted to stop it. The suspect entered the 210 freeway and officers were in pursuit. Once officers entered the area of Glendale they released the pursuit to the California Highway Patrol. CHP continued the pursuit into Los Angeles until the pursuit was terminated by CHP. The RV was later located without the driver in it and the vehicle was impounded. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 9:23 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Lime and Mayflower conducted a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. An investigation revealed that the driver was driving with an expired license and was in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested and released with a citation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 10:21 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Olive regarding a domestic disturbance. An investigation revealed that a boyfriend and girlfriend were involved in an altercation. The female pushed the male against a wall in the kitchen and when he tried to get away, she scratched him on the face and head with her nails, leaving abrasions. The female was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
February 18 at 2:56 a.m., an officer was providing extra patrol in the 600 block of W. Huntington when he noticed a vehicle parked near a closed business. An investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen. The owner of the vehicle was notified and made arrangements to get his vehicle towed from the location. The vehicle was removed from the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 18 at 12:11 p.m., a caller reported that a traffic collision occurred in the area of Myrtle and Pomona. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 18 at 3:14 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Fifth and Foothill when he witnessed a traffic collision. The officer checked on the well-being of the occupants, and no one was injured. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 12:31 a.m., officers observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Montana and Myrtle and stopped the driver. Officers made contact with the driver and noticed she displayed symptoms of being under the influence. After a DUI investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 12:58 a.m., while on patrol officers observed a vehicle driving with on its rims in the intersection of Montana and Myrtle. Officers tried to stop the driver, but he continued driving and failed to immediately stop. The vehicle eventually collided with a parked vehicle during a turn movement. Officers contacted the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. The driver was arrested for DUI after an investigation. He provided a blood sample at a local hospital before being transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 3:24 a.m., officers patrolling near the intersection of Myrtle and California observed a vehicle make several turns against red lights. They conducted a traffic stop and saw that the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. The driver indicated he was lost and did not know where he was going, so he made several turns against the red light. Officers conducted a DUI investigation. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 8:48 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 900 block of S. Mountain when he saw a vehicle stopped in a lane of traffic, causing a safety hazard. He approached the vehicle and saw an individual sitting in the driver's seat. The officer spoke with the driver and saw he displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was DUI. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 19 at 1:50 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the intersection of Lemon and Mountain. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Brandishing a Firearm
February 19 at 7:36 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. Duarte regarding a male subject that brandished a firearm. The victim stated he was walking along the south side of Duarte when a green Jeep Cherokee stopped in front of the victim, and the driver, while seated in the driver's seat, pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim. The suspect fled east on Duarte and out of sight. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 1:30 a.m., a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted near the intersection of Myrtle and Foothill. An investigation revealed that the driver had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested per the authority of the warrant.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 2:19 a.m., an officer was providing extra patrol in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The officer contacted a subject sitting on the curb in the parking lot. Further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
February 20 at 2:36 a.m., an employee at a business in the 900 block of S. Fifth called stating someone had stolen coins from one of the coin machines. An investigation revealed that an unknown suspect gained entry into the resident locked laundry room. The suspect opened the coin box to one of the washing machines, causing damage to it, and stole approximately $100 in coins. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 20 at 11:36 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona called to report that his residence was broken into while he was out of town. He left a couple days prior and returned to find his home ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 20 at 12:36 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Rosewood called to report his residence was broken into while he was out of town. He left a couple days prior and returned only to find his home ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 20 at 4:29 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that a male suspect stole approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise earlier in the day. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
February 20 at 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a vandalism in progress near the intersection of Myrtle and the 210 Freeway. They did not locate the suspect, but did locate more than ten fresh vandalisms in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Prowling
February 20 at 11:21 p.m., residents in the 1100 block of Teresita called and reported a prowler in their back yard. The suspect was seen on surveillance cameras climbing their fence prior to the officers’ arrival. The suspect is a repeat prowler at the location and is known. The case will be submitted to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.
Commercial Burglary
February 21 at 10:55 a.m., the owner of a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report a burglary had occurred over the weekend. Officers arrived and determined that the door to the location had been forced and the suspect(s) stole the cash register. It is unknown what the exact loss is. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 21 at 3:55 p.m., a victim called stating she parked her vehicle in a parking lot in the 400 block of W. Huntington while she went to work. When she came out, she heard a loud sound coming from her vehicle when she started it. She discovered her catalytic converter had been stolen from her vehicle. Officers arrived and took the report. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
February 21 at 4:06 p.m., a victim called to report a commercial trailer had been stolen from the back lot of a business in the 400 block of E. Huntington. The gate was locked with a pad lock and the victim discovered that the lock had been cut prior to calling us. It was stolen sometime during the evening and early morning hours. Report was taken and trailer was entered into the stolen vehicle system.
Registration Violation – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 3:21 a.m., officers patrolling the 600 block of S. Mountain conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that did not have registration tags displayed on their license plate. An investigation revealed that the plates did not belong to the vehicle. The driver was arrested for false evidence of registration.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 9:17 a.m., an officer contacted a known subject in the 100 block of W. Palm. When the officer went to speak to him, he began running. A short foot pursuit ensued and he was located lying behind a bush in the park. The subject had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrants and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 11:46 a.m., an employee from a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth called to report a guest staying in one of the rooms was refusing to give them his name. Officers arrived and the female guest renting the room had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The male had left the location. The female was arrested per the authority of the warrant and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail.
Suspicious Person / Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
February 22 at 12:46 p.m., loss prevention from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain stated there was a subject who had tried to walk out of an emergency exit while holding merchandise. He was unable to open that door and walked out of the main doors after putting the merchandise down. He was seen getting into a vehicle and an officer stopped the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver was unlicensed and the passenger was in possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both arrested and released with citations.
Grand Theft
February 22 at 4:45 p.m., a victim called to report someone stole cash from his vehicle while it was parked in the 500 block of E. Lemon. He had just gone to the bank in Pasadena to withdraw the money and then came to a job site in Monrovia. He had left the cash in an envelope in the inside of his unlocked truck. While loading tools into the truck bed, he saw the passenger door slightly ajar. He looked and money was gone. Officers were able to retrieve surveillance footage of a suspect vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 9:21 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of California and Myrtle. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After an investigation, the driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 9:38 p.m., a business owner in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle advised there was a male suspect inside his vehicle in the parking lot. The victim confronted the suspect, who fled on foot. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. Nothing was taken from the vehicle, but the suspect was arrested for vehicle tampering.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 23 at 1:34 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of south Mayflower regarding a partially clothed male subject banging on residential doors. When officers arrived, they couldn't locate the subject. Several minutes later, a resident from Shamrock called to report a naked male subject banging on his front door. Officers responded and found the subject seated in his parked vehicle with the engine running. He had no clothes on and was intoxicated. He refused to take SFST's and was arrested for DUI. Officers completed a warrant for a blood draw and he transported him to the hospital. The suspect was then transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 23 at 9:02 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Lemon regarding a traffic collision. An investigation revealed that one of the vehicles had backed into another. A citation was issued to the driver at fault.
Fraud
February 23 at 9:59 a.m., a victim from the 200 block of W. Olive came into the station to report that one of her debit accounts had been compromised. It is unknown how the suspect(s) gained access to her account. She had paperwork supporting her claim and a report was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 23 at 11:00 a.m., a subject went into the Community Center and claimed he was being followed. He also thought people were going to harm his family. Officers arrived and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody.
