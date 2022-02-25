Online Gardening Classes Through Water District

The Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District, based in Monrovia, is offering these online classes. Click through for more information or to sign up:
Drought Resilient Lawn Care, March 10, 2022, 6-7 p.m.
Drought Resilient Lawn Care, March 22, 2022, 12-1 p.m.
Herb Gardening: Beyond Basil, April 7, 2022, 6-7 p.m.
Herb Gardening: Beyond Basil, April 26, 2022, 12-1 p.m.
Firescaping: Reducing the Vulnerability, May 12, 2022, 12-1 p.m.
Compost: Building the Soil Sponge, June 9, 2022, 12-1 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
