New Water Bill To Show: Water Consumption, Penalties, Targets; Recycling Guide; Monrovia Buildings Painted On Rocks


In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ Your next utility bill will have a different look. (Numbers correspond to image above.)

  1. Consumption Details. Additional information about about consumption, and your water target.
  2. Excess Usage Penalty Amount. What you owe if you fail to meet your water target.
  3. Water Conservation Targets. The maximum amount of water you are allowed each month.

~ If you are interested in how to recycle specific trash items (plastic bags and films, for instance), here's a guide from Athens: https://tny.im/5hAf6

~ EK (Connie) Noll is a Monrovia freelance artist who has created a painted rock collection being displayed at the Library through May 16. See rocks painted with the Library (including fountain), City Hall, Merengue, Copper Still Grill, the Fire Station, Jake's Roadhouse, LOOK Cinemas, and others.

