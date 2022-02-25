New Water Bill To Show: Water Consumption, Penalties, Targets; Recycling Guide; Monrovia Buildings Painted On Rocks

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Your next utility bill will have a different look. (Numbers correspond to image above.)
- Consumption Details. Additional information about about consumption, and your water target.
- Excess Usage Penalty Amount. What you owe if you fail to meet your water target.
- Water Conservation Targets. The maximum amount of water you are allowed each month.
~ If you are interested in how to recycle specific trash items (plastic bags and films, for instance), here's a guide from Athens: https://tny.im/5hAf6
- Brad Haugaard
