First Presbyterian Church To Install New Senior Pastor

Larson has been serving in church ministry for 25 years in Northwest Ohio, the Los Angeles area, and most recently served as Associate Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood for 8-1/2 years.
He has a communications degree from Bowling Green State University and an MDiv from Fuller Seminary. He is working on a Doctor of Ministry in Leading Congregational and Organizational Change at Fuller Seminary.
Joel is married to Elisha, and they have three children, Claire, Will, and Finn. Joel enjoys surfing, cycling, mountain biking, and hiking. https://tny.im/VA0tr
- Brad Haugaard
