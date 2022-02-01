Maya Needs Lots of Play Time to Work Off Her Puppy Energy

Two-year-old Maya is playful and energetic, and loves meeting new people! She has a lot of puppy energy and needs a home where she can get lots of play time and enrichment. Maya also has a history of seizures, but she has medication to help control them – and she loves taking her medication in chicken or cheese. Maya is a sweet and happy girl who would be a wonderful addition to your family!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
