Monrovia Honored for Youth Employment Program, Open Seat on MOTAB; Driest in 1,200 Years

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ The California Park & Recreation Society (CPRS) has awarded Monrovia its 2021 Creating Community Award of Excellence for the city's Youth Employment Services (YES) Program, an eight-week summer internship program aimed at providing meaningful work experiences for youth.

~ Old Town merchants can apply for a position on the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board (MOTAB) to fill an unscheduled vacancy. Applications accepted through 6 p.m. March 1. Details: https://tny.im/vkbBG

~ Super drought. The southwestern US is now the driest it has been in "at least 1,200 years" according to the Journal of Nature Climate Change. Here's what Monrovia is doing: https://tny.im/KwTL

Brad Haugaard

