News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at Viet Phomula
Dinner at Viet Phomula, on the north side of Lemon just east of Myrtle. Got the BBQ Pork Pho for $14 and a Vietnamese Coffee for $5. Pho was good and the coffee delicious.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/09/2022
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment