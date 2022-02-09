News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Viet Phomula

Dinner at Viet Phomula, on the north side of Lemon just east of Myrtle. Got the BBQ Pork Pho for $14 and a Vietnamese Coffee for $5. Pho was good and the coffee delicious. 

- Brad Haugaard 
