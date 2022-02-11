Monrovia To Conduct Foot Traffic Study - Particularly Around Schools; City's Financial State

~ Consider hiring Gibson Transportation Consulting for up to $46,270.00 to do a pedestrian safety study. The company would analyze existing pedestrian data and do studies of foot traffic in the city, and particularly around the schools. Details: https://tny.im/91WN
~ Receive the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Despite a global pandemic, an economic recession, and the Bobcat Fire, the General Fund closed the year with an increase of $4,634,647 due to cost cuts and unexpectedly higher revenues. On the negative side, there were increases in the city's pension liability and the city has $165,210,000 in bond debt. Details: https://tny.im/DITpr
~ Receive a mid-fiscal-year financial report that recommends setting aside $1,690,000 in addition to the $1,077,000 the City Council already planned to set aside for a reserve. (The additional amount is from the city's sale of two properties on Primrose near the train station.) Also, the report recommends rehiring for some positions that were frozen during COVID. Details: https://tny.im/NQvyf
