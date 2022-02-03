News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Monrovia Weekly Coronavirus Count: Three Deaths, 344 New Cases; Plus One Death in Unincorporated Monrovia
Coronavirus cases from
LA Department of Public Health
as of 8 p.m., 02/02/2022. Changes since 01/26/2022.
City of Monrovia:
7,804 cases (up 344), 92 deaths (up 3)
Unincorporated Monrovia:
812 cases (up 26), 3 deaths (up 1)
- Brad Haugaard
2/03/2022
