Monrovia Weekly Coronavirus Count: Three Deaths, 344 New Cases; Plus One Death in Unincorporated Monrovia

Coronavirus cases from LA Department of Public Health as of 8 p.m., 02/02/2022. Changes since 01/26/2022.

City of Monrovia: 7,804 cases (up 344), 92 deaths (up 3)
Unincorporated Monrovia: 812 cases (up 26), 3 deaths (up 1)

- Brad Haugaard
