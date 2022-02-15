Hide a Hot Dog and Sergeant Will Find It

Two-year-old Sergeant is an intelligent, active dog who loves playing games! Sergeant is a big fan of puzzles – everything from treats in egg cartons, to snuffle mats, to searching for hidden hot dogs around the room. This smart pup will do best in a home where he has lots of enrichment and games to keep him busy. When Sergeant isn’t solving puzzles, he loves getting attention from his favorite people and getting lots of pets!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
