News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School Board: Average Daily Attendance for Monrovia Schools; February to be Named Black History Month

At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/IYZwx) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Receive a report on the Average Daily Attendance for Monrovia Schools for the 2021-22 school year. It's 4,741.68. https://tny.im/ezFYe

~ Recognize February 2022 as Black History Month. https://tny.im/1XnhG

~ Honor February Employees of the Month:

  • Kristine Gomez-Brenes, clerical assistant at Clifton
  • Raul Ochoa, teacher at Clifton
  • Araceli Briones, secretary at Monrovia High
  • Peter Davis, teacher at Monrovia High

~ Congratulate the Monrovia High 2021 Boys Varsity Football team on a championship season.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)