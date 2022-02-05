School Board: Average Daily Attendance for Monrovia Schools; February to be Named Black History Month

~ Receive a report on the Average Daily Attendance for Monrovia Schools for the 2021-22 school year. It's 4,741.68. https://tny.im/ezFYe
~ Recognize February 2022 as Black History Month. https://tny.im/1XnhG
~ Honor February Employees of the Month:
- Kristine Gomez-Brenes, clerical assistant at Clifton
- Raul Ochoa, teacher at Clifton
- Araceli Briones, secretary at Monrovia High
- Peter Davis, teacher at Monrovia High
~ Congratulate the Monrovia High 2021 Boys Varsity Football team on a championship season.
