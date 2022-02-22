Jenny Would Like a Patient Adopter - She's a Bit Shy But Loving

Nine-year-old Jenny is a beautiful orange tabby looking for a calm and quiet forever home. Jenny is a little bit shy, but has been slowly and steadily making progress and coming out of her shell while in our care. Now, she enjoys getting scratches from volunteers, and also really loves catnip and silvervine. Jenny needs a patient adopter who can let her get used to her new home at her own pace. She has lots of love to give!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
