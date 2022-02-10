Monrovia Police: Five Thefts from Debit Card Accounts; Man Lying in Parking Lot Won’t Leave; Girlfriend Removal; Cyclist Broadsides Car; Woman Fails to Break Store Window - Arrested; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 358 service events, resulting in 59 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
February 3 at 6:55 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Cypress called to report that his vehicle was stolen sometime during the early morning hours. A report was taken and the vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 2:07 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mayflower and Huntington when he recognized a subject loitering in the area. An investigation revealed she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 3:57 p.m., while on patrol in the area of California and Duarte an officer noticed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation and initiated a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Located
February 3 at 4:23 p.m., a caller reported an elderly gentlemen was lost and confused while walking in the 200 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded and located the person in question. He wasn't able to answer many questions and appeared to be in need of medical attention. An investigation revealed he had been reported missing out of Palm Springs. He was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital. His care taker was notified of his location.
Fraud
February 3 at 6:09 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Cypress called and stated that an unknown suspect withdrew money from her debit account. The victim was still in possession of her access card. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 8:46 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a traffic violation near the intersection of Primrose and Cypress. Further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
February 4 at 4:03 a.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of W. Duarte noticed graffiti spray painted on a business wall that had not been there earlier in the night. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary / Battery on a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
February 4 at 4:28 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of S. Fifth regarding a male subject knocking on the front door. While officers were on the way, the resident advised that the suspect was now inside the house. Upon arrival officers saw the suspect who then began to run. He was detained after trying to break into a neighbor’s house. One of the officers was struck by the suspect while trying to make a detention. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing
February 4 at 12:04 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called to report that a subject was lying in the parking lot of the business and refused to leave. An officer arrived and contacted the subject who immediately started yelling at the officer and refused to leave the property. The subject then complained of pain and was transported by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 4 at 5:41 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Foothill and Garfield. Officers and paramedics arrived and checked on the wellbeing of the occupants. One of the occupants was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass / Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
February 5 at 7:34 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of E. Greystone called to report that a suspicious male adult was banging on her back door and refusing to leave. The home owners did not know the subject and had never seen him before. Officers arrived and contacted the subject in the backyard of the property. The subject said he was there to speak with his girlfriend. He then changed his story and said he was waiting for his boss. The subject was not making sense and was confused as to why he was there. The subject's behavior was indicative of a mental health issue. It was determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional and was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 5 at 7:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of E. Colorado. A male caller requested officers remove his girlfriend from the apartment. Officers arrived and discovered a male and female had been involved in an altercation. An investigation was conducted and the female subject was ultimately arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 1:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area around Olive and Ivy when he saw a driver commit several traffic violations. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. An investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI. He was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw before being transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 8:19 p.m., an officer saw a subject near the intersection of Primrose and Huntington he recognized from previous encounters. An investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 9:24 p.m., an officer responded to the Redondo Beach Police Department regarding a suspect in their custody who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of our city. The officer confirmed the suspect’s identity and took custody of him. He was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail.
Resist / Delaying a Peace Officer
February 7 at 1:20 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Duarte and Alamitas for a traffic violation. During the stop, the driver lied about his identity and provided a false name to the officer. He had been cited an hour prior by another agency using the same false name. The officer was able to locate documents that showed the subject's true identity. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 7 at 12:58 p.m., a bicycle traveling west through the alley between Lime and Palm did not look before crossing the street and didn't see the vehicle traveling north on Alta Vista. The bicyclist tried to swerve but struck the side view mirror of the vehicle. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. He had suffered a minor injury to his nose and was treated by paramedics. The driver of the vehicle was unlicensed and he subsequently received a citation before his vehicle was impounded.
Fraud
February 7 at 2:47 p.m., a victim from the 800 block of W. Duarte came in to report a financial account had been compromised. She had no idea how anyone got into the account because she still has her debit card in possession. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 7 at 2:53 p.m., the victim residing in the 200 block of W. Cypress came in to report her financial account had been compromised. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
February 7 at 4:30 p.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The victim was fueling up her vehicle at a gas station when a male subject got into her vehicle, stole her purse, and other belongings. He ran and got into a silver Honda Accord which fled west on Huntington with a female driver. Officers reviewed surveillance footage and were able to get a license plate on the suspect vehicle. It appears the suspect vehicle was waiting in the parking lot just west of the gas station. This investigation is continuing
Residential Burglary
February 7 at 5:07 p.m., a victim called to report her residence in the 100 block of W. Hillcrest had been burglarized. The officer arrived and conducted an investigation. The point of entry appears to have been a laundry room window. The suspect(s) took a camera and some keys. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
February 7 at 5:51 p.m., an employee at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that a male subject came into the location and took merchandise. They have surveillance footage of the suspect in the store and leaving with stolen merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Fire Assist
February 7 at 8:02 p.m., Monrovia Fire Fighters responded to a brush fire near the intersection of California and Evergreen along the outside of the Gold Line landscaping. Upon arrival they saw a male subject wearing a white shirt walking away from the fire. It’s unknown if the subject was involved in setting the fire or if the fire was intentionally set. Officers were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Commercial Burglary – Suspect Arrested
February 8 at 5:01 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The alarm company advised a suspect was seen on camera attempting to break through the store's front window. Officers arrived and detained a female suspect. It appears she was trying to ram the glass windows with a shopping cart. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
February 8 at 6:40 a.m., a caller stated that his vehicle had been stolen from an apartment building in the 200 block of W. Pomona. He parked it the night before and realized in the morning that he no longer had his keys. He believes he had dropped them upon arriving to the complex. Officers reviewed surveillance footage and were able to see the suspect take the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 8 at 11:34 a.m., a traffic accident was reported in the intersection of Magnolia and Olive with one of the vehicles rolled onto its side. Officers arrived and all the occupants of the vehicle had exited safely. After speaking with the involved parties they concluded the collision occurred when one of the vehicles failed to stop at a posted stop sign. The injured parties were treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
February 8 at 11:53 a.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington called to report a transient inside with his hands down his pants. After being told to leave he exposed himself as he was walking out of the store. Officers located him a short distance away. He was arrested.
Vandalism
February 8 at 4:13 p.m., a victim called to report his vehicle had been vandalized while parked in the 600 block of E. Foothill. He had parked his vehicle in a rear parking lot of a business. The officer arrived and saw the front passenger window was shattered. Nothing was missing from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrants – Suspects Arrested
February 8 at 8:04 p.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding two male suspects who had stolen some items. Both suspects fled on foot towards the Gold Line and were detained by officers on the platform. Further investigation revealed that both suspects had no bail felony warrants for their arrests. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
February 9 at 8:36 a.m., victims residing in the 400 block of W. Walnut came in to report fraudulent activity on their debit account. It is unknown how someone got their information and they did not give anyone else permission to use their account. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 9 at 10:51 a.m., a female came into the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report her debit account had been compromised and used without her permission. She had paperwork showing several transactions that she said she did not do. It is unknown how someone got her information. This investigation is continuing
Failure to Yield – Suspect Arrested
February 9 at 1:31 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Myrtle and Duarte. He attempted to catch up to the vehicle and when he did, he initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and continued westbound on Duarte. After a couple of blocks, the vehicle turned into a gas station in Arcadia and the driver put his hands out of the window immediately. A high risk stop was performed and the driver was detained without incident. He was arrested and released with a citation at the scene for evading and the other traffic violations. His vehicle was also impounded.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 9 at 4:05 p.m., a citizen phoned in regarding a suspicious person near the intersection of Mayflower and Evergreen. When officers arrived, they recognized the male subject as being the same subject that ran from them the week prior. He took off running when he saw the officers. A foot pursuit ensued and they eventually detained the subject without incident. He had warrants and a parole hold. He was arrested and taken into custody.
