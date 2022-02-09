Buttercup Ready to Live a Cozy Indoor Life

Four-year-old Buttercup came to us as a stray cat with a litter of kittens. Now, she’s ready to live a cozy indoor life! Buttercup is a little shy at first and needs some time to adjust to new people and surroundings, but once she does, her affectionate side starts to show. Buttercup enjoys head scratches and petting, and purrs a lot when she gets attention. She even gives a gentle head butt when she wants more pets, and is learning to play with toys!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
