Monrovia School Enrollment Continues Down


At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/ZTDmt) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Receive a report on the district's declining enrollment. Down 2.15 percent this year compared to last year. From the report:

In 2017-18, enrollment declined by 53 students. In 2018-19, enrollment declined 121 students to 5,442 more than 2%. In 2019-20 enrollment declined by an additional 38 students to 5,404. In 2020-21 in a distance learning environment, enrollment declined by 157 students, nearly 3%. This year, enrollment declined by 113 students, over 2%, to 5,134. ... For 2022-23 student enrollment is projected to decline by an additional 115 students to 5,019.

As a consequence the district will need 8.76 fewer teachers. It would need even fewer except Canyon Oaks/Mountain Park will actually need 4.9 more teachers. https://tny.im/cywb2

~ Consider buying a subscription to SchoolSite Locator for $2,900 a year. It gives you a map and you click where you live and it shows you the school your children will attend. (Here's an example for Duarte: https://tny.im/sneP6) https://tny.im/s2gKi

~ Consider a sexual harassment policy. Here https://tny.im/B0x1Z and here https://tny.im/fbLSd

~ Consider a policy on hate motivated behavior. https://tny.im/xKGmL

- Brad Haugaard

