News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City to Seek Company to Make Improvements at Lucinda Garcia Park


At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/tApmZ) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...

~ Getting bids from companies to make improvements at Lucinda Garcia Park (https://tny.im/tStS3). These improvements are:

  • Expanding the park to the open space area located at the west end of the facility
  • Replacing and upgrading the play equipment
  • Adding fall safety surfacing for the entire playground area
  • Installing exercise circuit equipment along the pathway at the park
  • Replacing the pathway and enhancing the park lighting
  • Upgrading the landscaping at the park
  • Installing interpretive signage on the history of Lucinda Garcia and the park
  • Installing a demonstration garden with drought tolerate and native species

~ Proclaim March as March 4 Balance: Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Month (https://tny.im/uuas), and American Red Cross Month (https://tny.im/SyRWR).

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)