City to Seek Company to Make Improvements at Lucinda Garcia Park

At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/tApmZ) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ Getting bids from companies to make improvements at Lucinda Garcia Park (https://tny.im/tStS3). These improvements are:
- Expanding the park to the open space area located at the west end of the facility
- Replacing and upgrading the play equipment
- Adding fall safety surfacing for the entire playground area
- Installing exercise circuit equipment along the pathway at the park
- Replacing the pathway and enhancing the park lighting
- Upgrading the landscaping at the park
- Installing interpretive signage on the history of Lucinda Garcia and the park
- Installing a demonstration garden with drought tolerate and native species
~ Proclaim March as March 4 Balance: Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Month (https://tny.im/uuas), and American Red Cross Month (https://tny.im/SyRWR).
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment