Monrovia Black History Month Activities

Sponsored by the Monrovia Public Library in partnership with Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association. Focusing on health and wellness. Feb. 19 at the library.
Also:
- Community Health Fair at the Community Center | February 12, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Children’s Art Festival at the Community Center | February 17, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Music and Movement with Rhythms of the Village in Monrovia Library Park | February 19, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Conversation with Chris Loos Monrovia Alum, Leader and Mentor for youth and broadcasting personality and Brian Richie Alum from Duarte and Loos’ former student at the Duarte Historical Museum | February 20, 2:30 p.m - 3:30 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment