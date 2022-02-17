Monrovia Police: Bad Timing - Cops Are at Store While Theft in Progress; Five EBT Accounts Compromised; Drunk in the Middle of Foothill; Keys Left in Car, Car Stolen; Hoodie Burglars Scared by Scream; Etc.

Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 7:16 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Mayflower and Huntington and a traffic stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, the officer discovered the vehicle was in the process of being reported stolen by the owner. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 12:10 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Pomona called to report a subject was laying on the driveway of the business. Officers contacted the individual and discovered he was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 10 at 8:33 p.m., officers in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower were flagged down regarding a traffic collision involving a motorcycle. They located the accident and conducted an investigation. A vehicle exited the parking lot from Huntington Oaks and failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist that was traveling on Mayflower, causing him to crash.
Shoplifting / Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
February 10 at 11:05 p.m., officers were at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain investigating a possible vandalism when the store reported a theft in progress. The officers detained two subjects and arrested them for shoplifting and being under the influence of a controlled substance. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 11:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported in the 200 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and located the subject in the middle of Foothill. The subject was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 2:17 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Ivy and Colorado saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer was stopped and the officers noticed he displayed symptoms of being under the influence. It was determined the driver as under the influence of marijuana. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 9:26 a.m., a caller reported that a subject in the 100 block of E. Duarte started to undo his pants in front of her. The subject then walked away. Officers detained the subject and learned he had a felony warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision
February 11 at 3:55 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Royal Oaks and Mountain. Officers arrived and discovered four vehicles were involved in a traffic collision. The well-being of the occupants were checked and no one was injured. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a solo vehicle traffic collision in the area of Huntington and Encino in which the driver struck the curb. Officers responded and contacted the driver and discovered he displayed symptoms of being under the influence. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
February 12 at 1:53 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. The victim parked her vehicle in the parking structure earlier in the evening. She returned to her vehicle at about 1:45 a.m. and discovered the passenger window was smashed. She was unable to determine a loss at the time. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
February 12 at 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 300 block of W. Duarte regarding an alarm activation. When officers arrived they discovered the rear door appeared to be pried open. The responsible party was notified, but the loss is unknown. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drugs for Sale – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 5:26 a.m., while officers were investigating a commercial burglary in the 300 block of W. Duarte, they observed a subject on a bicycle who appeared suspicious. The subject was contacted and during a search of the subject's property, they located numerous small baggies sealed with crystal like substance and a scale. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 8:02 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Pomona called to report that a subject was trespassing on his property. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. It was discovered the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
February 12 at 11:36 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia called to report that sometime during the night his vehicle was broken into and items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 12 at 12:07 p.m., a caller reported that a traffic collision occurred in the area of Mayflower and Walnut. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. One of the driver's was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
February 12 at 12:20 p.m., a caller stated she was eating at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington with a friend. She concealed her wallet in her backpack, which she placed on the back of the chair she was sitting on. Sometime during the course of her lunch someone unzipped her backpack and took her wallet. Shortly after she was notified of fraudulent activity on her credit cards. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Mail Tampering
February 13 at 8:40 a.m., a resident of a condo complex in the 1800 block of S. Tenth called to report that the bank of mailboxes at the complex had been damaged. It is unknown if this was a vandalism or an attempted mail theft at this time. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Pick Up
February 13 at 8:55 a.m., an officer responded to the Long Beach Police Department to pick up a subject being held on a felony firearms warrant. The subject was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail, where he was held pending his court appearance.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 13 at 2:13 p.m., an employee at a pharmacy in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a man behaving erratically in and around the vaccination center. Officers responded and contacted the subject. A check for wants/warrants showed the subject had multiple warrants from several jurisdictions. He was arrested and issued citations to appear in court.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 13 at 4:35 p.m., a subject entered the Monrovia Police Department lobby to turn himself in for a bench warrant he knew he had. Due to the small amount of the warrant per court protocol, he was cited and released.
Grand Theft Auto
February 13 at 6:18 p.m., a victim borrowed a friend's vehicle to pick up some food from a restaurant in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked the vehicle in the parking lot, left the keys inside, and entered the restaurant for the food. When she returned to the parking lot, the vehicle was missing. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Attempted Residential Burglary
February 13 at 6:51 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of Monterey called to report an attempt burglary at her residence. The victim was inside the residence when she heard a loud knock at her front door. She opened the door and looked outside, but no one was there. As she walked towards the back room of the house, she saw a male suspect attempting to crawl through her open window. There were two additional suspects outside wearing black and white hoodies. The victim screamed and all three suspects ran to a gray, 4 door vehicle and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Robbery
February 13 at 9:44 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Olive called 911 stating she was just robbed at gunpoint inside her residence. The victim was in her room watching television when a male suspect wearing a ski mask and holding a gun kicked in her back door and ordered her to lay face down on the bed. The victim heard two suspects talking. The suspect was asking where the money was. The suspect kicked in her roommate’s bedroom door looking for items. Both suspects fled out the back door. The victim heard a vehicle drive away, but never saw it. It's unknown at this time if this call is related to the earlier call for service in the 700 block of S. Monterey. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 13 at 11:53 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of California and Camino Real. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After a DUI investigation, the driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
February 14 at 8:55 a.m., a clerk at a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle phoned stating a female subject took items from the store without paying for them. A description was given and she was located near the platform at the train station. The items were recovered and she was issued a citation for theft and released in the field.
Fraud
February 14 at 11:11 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Valley Circle reported her EBT card had been compromised and was used without her permission. She still had her card in her possession and has no idea how someone got the information. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication
February 14 at 2:00 p.m., an employee at a business in the 200 block of W. Foothill said a male subject came into their lobby and requested a cab. They asked him to step outside and they would call him a cab, but as he was walking out, he urinated in his pants and it came out onto their lobby floor. The subject went outside and passed out. Paramedics were summoned when officers arrived and he was transported to the hospital.
Fraud
February 14 at 4:45 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Walnut came in to report her EBT account had been compromised. She is still in possession of her card and didn't give anyone permission to use it. This investigation is continuing.
Fire Assist
February 14 at 5:22 p.m., a fire was reported in the 100 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and found flames inside the oven. A fire extinguisher was used to put out the fire. Monrovia Fire and Rescue arrived and assumed control of the situation.
Fraud
February 14 at 5:34 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Montana reported his EBT account had been compromised. It's unknown how it was compromised since he still has his card. Nobody had permission to use his card. This investigation is continuing.
Recovered Stolen Bicycle
February 14 at 10:52 p.m., while patrolling the area of 100 S. Myrtle an officer observed a subject in possession of a bicycle that had been reported stolen in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The subject told officers he traded his own bicycle for the stolen bicycle with one of our local transients. The bicycle was returned to the owner.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 14 at 11:26 p.m., a victim in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista called to report her husband had choked and threatened to kill her during an argument. The victim said she was at work while the husband watched their kids. When she arrived home, she discovered he was asleep and none of the kids had been fed. When she awakened him, he assaulted her and threatened to kill her. The husband was arrested for domestic violence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
February 15 at 8:53 a.m., an employee from an auto processing yard in the 3300 block of S. Peck phoned to report a vehicle they have on their lot as scrap, came back reported stolen. An officer arrived recovered the vehicle.
Grand Theft Auto
February 15 at 9:53 a.m., an employee at a rental car business in the 1100 block of E. Huntington phoned to report one of their rental cars that has been gone since September 2021 has not yet been returned. A report for GTA by embezzlement was taken and the vehicle was listed as stolen.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 2:25 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Madison saw a female transient walking through front yards with what looked like an open container of alcohol in her hand. Another resident called to say the female went into a backyard. Officers arrived and saw the female sitting in the backyard eating. While speaking with her, they got consent to pat search her. The officer located a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. The female was not under the influence of a narcotic. She was arrested and issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 8:04 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a female suspect placing merchandise inside bags and entering the bathroom. The suspect left the store and was detained by officers nearby. A no trespassing form was completed by employees.
Warrant Arrest
February 16 at 2:49 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Myrtle and Olive. A traffic stop was made on the vehicle. A computer check on the driver revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
February 16 at 3:21 p.m., a victim came in to the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report her EBT account was compromised. It's unknown how the suspect(s) gained access to her account.
Fraud
February 16 at 4:34 p.m., the victim came in to the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report her EBT account was compromised. It's unknown how the suspect(s) gained access to her account.
Battery 232 W. Colorado
February 16 at 5:47 p.m., the victim in the 200 block of Colorado phoned and said her son hit her in the face with a keychain. Officers arrived and made contact with both parties. The victim desired prosecution and completed a private persons arrest for battery. He was arrested and taken into custody.
