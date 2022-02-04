Free Storm Debris Removal Ends Feb. 9; Free COVID Testing at Second Baptist; Community Services Report

~ City crews will finish collecting fallen debris, leaves, limbs and trees across town on Wednesday, February 9. If you still have storm debris, let Public Works know quickly. Email to pwcomments@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call (626) 932-5575.
~ Second Baptist Church of Monrovia (925 S. Shamrock Ave.) is hosting free COVID-19 testing Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment necessary but valid identification is.
~ The Community Services Department reported on its activities in 2021:
- 7,498 community members participated in 197 library programs, from story times and Legos to book clubs and virtual concerts.
- 48 families were provided with $72,996 in financial assistance for housing.
- Monrovia Community Garden hosted workshops for 141 participants and the garden diverted 7 tons of food waste.
- Monrovia Reads Mobile Literacy Program provided library services to 2,706 students during 58 visits.
- There were 25,772 visitors to Canyon Park in 4 months between the reopening following the Bobcat Fire and the closing after the December 2021 rains.
- Nutritious hot lunches were served to 944 seniors.
- Adult Literacy Services were provided for 1,112 adult learners at 167 programs and workshops.
- The library's Veterans Resource Center helped 614 veterans and their families to access benefits and services.
- Provided life skill developments opportunities for Sunshine Co. participants, resulting in 705 points of contact.
