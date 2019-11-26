News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Thomas the Formal Feline Is Curious and Sweet

It's no secret that we've been getting really into the holidays probably way too early this year. But have you thought about New Year's yet? Thomas is ready. This chill guy isn't the loud party type, but he'll still get all dressed up to watch the ball drop on TV with you. When he's not in his formalwear, Thomas enjoys playing with wand toys, and although he doesn't go into hardcore zoomie mode like a kitten, your heart will melt seeing him bat at the ribbon on a stick. He's a curious boy, and if you visit him in our communal cat room, he'll probably come right out to the middle of the room to say hi and get some head pets. Come meet this sweet guy today and celebrate the holidays with him.

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
