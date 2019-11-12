News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Join the Lego Club at the Library

On Saturday, Nov. 16, 1 to 3 p.m., children and parents are invited to the Lego Club at the Monrovia Public Library to build and play.  This event is intended for children ages 2 - 12 and their families.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)