Join the Lego Club at the Library
On Saturday, Nov. 16, 1 to 3 p.m., children and parents are invited to the Lego Club at the Monrovia Public Library to build and play. This event is intended for children ages 2 - 12 and their families.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
11/12/2019
