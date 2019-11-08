News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School Board to Focus on Gun Safety; Etc.

At its next meeting the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Consider updating the schools safety plan to include information on gun safety, and send a letter home to parents emphasizing safe gun storage and parents' legal obligations to protect minors from negligent gun storage. The letter will be included in annual registration materials at each school site, and will require a parental signature. https://is.gd/NCunEi

~ Review the agreement with its PR agency, VMA Communications of Claremont, which is being paid up to $135,385 for the period from this last July through June 30 of 2020. https://is.gd/B9oGwg

~ Consider adopting the Los Angeles County Office of Education Plan for Expelled Students. https://is.gd/F1K6z4


- Brad Haugaard
