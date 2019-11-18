News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Loss Ends Wildcats Shot at CIF Championship :-(
A 24-20 loss to the Newport Harbor Sailors in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Playoff ended the Wildcats chance for a CIF championship.
https://is.gd/zw8j7E
- Brad Haugaard
11/18/2019
