News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Citrus College wins Marketing and PR Awards
The college's office of communications and external relations was presented with five Medallion Awards during the organization's District 6 Conference in Park City, Utah, in late September. The awards recognize outstanding achievement and excellence in design and communication, with winners receiving gold, silver and bronze designations. Citrus received gold, silver and bronze in the outdoor media category; gold in the postcard category; and silver in the social media category.
Melissa Utsuki, executive director of communications and external relations, said, "It is rewarding to be recognized for the great work we do for Citrus College."
Also, Doug Schultz, Citrus's communications supervisor, was named the District 6 "Rising Star" recipient for 2019. This award recognizes newcomers who have demonstrated special creativity or ability in marketing and public relations, and who show evidence of a promising future in the field.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 11/21/2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment