Firefighters Collecting Toys; Be on the Sales Tax Advisory Committee; Replanting Trees at MHS; Home Decorating; Sandbags

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Help Monrovia Fire & Rescue stuff a fire truck with toys as a part of the Spark of Love Toy Drive, on Nov. 29 - 30. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. firefighters will be parked in front of Studio Movie Grill to collect new, unwrapped toys for under-served children and teens.
~ The Measure K sales tax will go into effect on April 1, 2020 and the city will be forming a five-member Measure K Citizen Advisory Committee [I guess to suggest ways to use the money]. If you'd like to be considered for the committee, get in touch with a city councilmember: https://is.gd/P1a4rI
~ City crews are planting about 40 Brisbane Box trees along Madison Avenue, adjacent to Monrovia High School, to replace trees that were removed during sidewalk improvement. Plans for planting trees along the front of the school are still in development as a part landscape improvements at the High School.
~ Holiday Home Contest is coming up. Friday, December 13 is the application deadline. Details here: https://is.gd/tXSw0E
~ Nervous about flooding during the rainy season? Get sandbags here: Public Works Department: 600 S. Mountain, Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fire Station 101: 141 E. Lemon, Monday - Thursday 7 a.m.to 6 p.m.; Community Center: 119 W. Palm, Monday -Thursday (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Friday (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) And gravel to fill them with (bring shovels, gloves, and eye protection) at Skate Park parking lot: 847 E. Olive.
- Brad Haugaard
