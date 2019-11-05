News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Meadow: Pups Okay, Now Mom's Ready for a Home

Meadow came to the shelter as a nursing mom of EIGHT puppies. They’ve all been adopted, and now it’s Meadow’s turn to find a forever home and enjoy her post-motherhood life! Meadow’s puppies were beautiful, and they definitely got their looks from their mom. This gorgeous two-year-old gal is a little shy in her kennel, but comes out of her shell when she’s given room to run and play. She’s particular about treats, but if you give her the good stuff (hot dogs) she’ll love you. All her kids have gone off to college, and Meadow is ready to join a book club, take up cross-stitch, and live her best life!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)